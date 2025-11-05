Left Menu

Uncapped Weatherald Set for Test Debut as Australia Shuffles Ashes Squad

Young Sam Konstas has been dropped from Australia's Ashes squad, making way for debutant Jake Weatherald. The squad sees the return of Marnus Labuschagne after a stellar domestic performance. While selectors gather more data, Steve Smith is set to lead in Perth due to Cummins's injury.

In a surprising move, young opener Sam Konstas has been omitted from Australia's Ashes squad, paving the way for Jake Weatherald's test debut. Weatherald's selection follows a promising start in the Sheffield Shield, whereas Konstas struggled during the West Indies tour.

Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne makes a return to the squad after a successful domestic season featuring five centuries. However, selectors, led by George Bailey, have not finalized the starting 11, awaiting more insights from ongoing domestic matches.

Steve Smith will assume the captaincy for the first test against England in Perth, starting November 21, due to regular skipper Pat Cummins's injury. The bowling line-up includes Scott Boland and familiar faces Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

