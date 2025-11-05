Coco Gauff Revitalizes WTA Finals Prospects with Stellar Win

Coco Gauff, the defending champion, reignited her chances at the WTA Finals with a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Jasmine Paolini. The match showcased a marked improvement in Gauff's serving, as she drastically reduced her double faults from 17 in her initial loss to just three.

'Definitely a turnaround from my first match,' Gauff commented, highlighting the unique opportunity the tournament offers to redeem oneself. She is set to face the top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in a decisive match to determine her advancement, with Sabalenka leading the group after defeating Jessica Pegula.

Despite her efforts, Paolini, who is also competing in doubles with partner Sara Errani, was unable to advance following her second consecutive loss. Gauff noted the challenge Paolini faced, stating, 'I don't think Jasmine was 100% today, playing singles and doubles is not easy.'