Rishabh Pant and India A Gear Up for Crucial South Africa A Clash

Rishabh Pant leads India A against South Africa A in a crucial four-day match, as both teams prepare for the upcoming Test series. With key players like Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav seeking vital red-ball time, the match offers both teams a chance to fine-tune strategies and form.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:45 IST
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant, captain of India A, is set to lead his team into a significant four-day encounter against South Africa A, beginning Thursday. This match provides crucial preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, commencing on November 14.

Pant finds himself in good form, having played 139.3 trouble-free overs as a wicketkeeper and scoring a vibrant 90 runs off 133 balls in the previous match. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav return from a white-ball series in Australia, aiming to regain their red-ball form.

South Africa A, captained by Temba Bavuma, will look to level the series after their narrow three-wicket loss in the first match. The COE pitch in India promises consistent bounce, tempting South African pacers to utilize short-pitched deliveries to test Indian batsmen further.

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

