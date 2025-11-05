Rishabh Pant and India A Gear Up for Crucial South Africa A Clash

Rishabh Pant, captain of India A, is set to lead his team into a significant four-day encounter against South Africa A, beginning Thursday. This match provides crucial preparation for the upcoming Test series against South Africa, commencing on November 14.

Pant finds himself in good form, having played 139.3 trouble-free overs as a wicketkeeper and scoring a vibrant 90 runs off 133 balls in the previous match. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav return from a white-ball series in Australia, aiming to regain their red-ball form.

South Africa A, captained by Temba Bavuma, will look to level the series after their narrow three-wicket loss in the first match. The COE pitch in India promises consistent bounce, tempting South African pacers to utilize short-pitched deliveries to test Indian batsmen further.