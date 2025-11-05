Deciphering the Spin: Australia's Stratagem Against India's Varun Chakravarthy
Australian cricketer Matthew Short acknowledges the challenge posed by Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy ahead of the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. With a series tied at 1-1, the Australian team is studying Chakravarthy's performance, aiming to adapt to subcontinent conditions and finalize their squad.
Australian batter Matthew Short admitted on Wednesday that deciphering Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy remains a challenge as the team prepares for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.
Chakravarthy, who has taken four wickets in the tied 1-1 T20 series, is known for his quick and challenging deliveries, posing difficulties for the Australian side. Short noted that the subcontinental conditions will present a unique challenge in the World Cup.
Despite the formidable opposition, Short praised India's strong team, citing their Asia Cup T20 win in September as evidence of their prowess. As a top-order batter, Short expressed willingness to adapt, potentially moving down the order, as Australia assesses its lineup for the World Cup.
(With inputs from agencies.)