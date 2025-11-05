Deciphering the Spin: Australia's Stratagem Against India's Varun Chakravarthy

Australian batter Matthew Short admitted on Wednesday that deciphering Indian mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy remains a challenge as the team prepares for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Chakravarthy, who has taken four wickets in the tied 1-1 T20 series, is known for his quick and challenging deliveries, posing difficulties for the Australian side. Short noted that the subcontinental conditions will present a unique challenge in the World Cup.

Despite the formidable opposition, Short praised India's strong team, citing their Asia Cup T20 win in September as evidence of their prowess. As a top-order batter, Short expressed willingness to adapt, potentially moving down the order, as Australia assesses its lineup for the World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)