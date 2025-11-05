Impact Player Rule Criticized for Stifling Indian All-Rounders' Bowling Growth

Former cricketer Shane Watson has voiced concerns over the Impact Player rule in the Indian Premier League (IPL), saying it has hindered the bowling development of Indian all-rounders. This rule allows teams to swap a player from the starting lineup with a substitute, which Watson believes limits all-rounders' opportunities to bowl in critical match situations.

During India's recent white-ball series against Australia, the absence of premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya due to injury was keenly felt, leading to India's 2-1 defeat in the ODI series. Watson emphasized Pandya's importance, stating, "There's no question that Hardik Pandya is one of the most valuable assets India has, making the team more balanced and robust."

With Pandya sidelined, substitutes like Shivam Dube struggled under pressure, underlining Watson's claim that reduced bowling opportunities in the IPL delay skill development. Watson argues that this trend, spurred by the Impact Player rule, threatens the nurturing of future talent crucial for India's cricketing prowess.