Rishabh Pant’s Triumphant Return Boosts India’s Squad Against South Africa

Rishabh Pant returns to India's Test squad for the South Africa series after recovering from a foot fracture. He replaced N Jagadeesan and recently led India A to victory. Akash Deep also rejoins the team after a shoulder injury. India's revised squad includes Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:24 IST
Star cricketer Rishabh Pant makes a triumphant return to India's Test team for the upcoming series against South Africa. The wicketkeeper-batter's recovery from a foot fracture marks a significant boost for the squad.

Pant, after leading India A to victory against South Africa A, replaces N Jagadeesan in the main squad led by Shubman Gill. His inclusion follows a notable performance, which saw him score 90 runs in a recent match in Bengaluru.

Also returning to the squad is pacer Akash Deep, who has overcome a shoulder injury. The Test series, starting November 14 in Kolkata, is poised to showcase India's bolstered lineup, featuring seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)

