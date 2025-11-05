Rishabh Pant’s Triumphant Return Boosts India’s Squad Against South Africa

Star cricketer Rishabh Pant makes a triumphant return to India's Test team for the upcoming series against South Africa. The wicketkeeper-batter's recovery from a foot fracture marks a significant boost for the squad.

Pant, after leading India A to victory against South Africa A, replaces N Jagadeesan in the main squad led by Shubman Gill. His inclusion follows a notable performance, which saw him score 90 runs in a recent match in Bengaluru.

Also returning to the squad is pacer Akash Deep, who has overcome a shoulder injury. The Test series, starting November 14 in Kolkata, is poised to showcase India's bolstered lineup, featuring seasoned players like Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja.

(With inputs from agencies.)