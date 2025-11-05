Left Menu

WPL Sparks Jemimah Rodrigues' Rise as Mandhana Leads RCB Triumph

Former cricketer Reema Malhotra credits the Women's Premier League for transforming Jemimah Rodrigues' batting skills. Rodrigues shines with a stellar World Cup performance, while Smriti Mandhana's strategic focus on domestic cricket propels her to success, leading Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a WPL win as she dominates the World Cup for India.

Updated: 05-11-2025 18:43 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Former Indian cricketer Reema Malhotra has praised the Women's Premier League (WPL) for its remarkable influence on young batter Jemimah Rodrigues. According to Malhotra, participating in the league has significantly enhanced Rodrigues' style, allowing her to innovate her shots. Malhotra shared her insights during 'The Great Indian Cricket Show' on Doordarshan.

Highlighting Rodrigues' evolution, Malhotra noted, "Jemimah has improved her game thanks to the WPL. Previously, she adhered to a fixed approach. However, the need to secure her place in Meg Lanning's playing XI encouraged her to evolve her strategy." This transformation was evident in India's successful ICC Women's Cricket World Cup campaign where Rodrigues amassed 292 runs at an average of 58.40, including a century.

Rodrigues, representing Delhi Capitals in WPL, scored 507 runs in the league, showcasing her growth. Meanwhile, Malhotra applauded opener Smriti Mandhana for her strategic decision to focus on domestic cricket over the Women's Big Bash League. This decision helped her capture the WPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and excel as a top scorer in the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

