Crystal Palace Charged Over Provocative Fan Banner

Crystal Palace was charged by the English soccer federation on Wednesday due to a controversial banner displayed by fans during a recent match.

The banner, which included unsubstantiated claims about Nottingham Forest's owner Evangelos Marinakis, was shown during the Palace-Forest Premier League game on August 24.

The Football Association stated the club allegedly failed to prevent improper and offensive behavior from its supporters. The charges come amidst Palace fans' accusations against Marinakis for his perceived influence on a UEFA investigation that affected the club's league standing. The club must respond to the misconduct charges by next Tuesday.