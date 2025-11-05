IRONMAN 70.3 Goa: A Half-Decade of Triumph and Tenacity

With less than a week until the fifth edition of IRONMAN 70.3 Goa, anticipation runs high among athletes nationwide for India's iconic endurance race. Launched in 2019, the event has seen year-on-year growth, drawing first-time triathletes and veterans alike, allured by its scenic course and electrifying atmosphere.

Returning athletes like Goa's Dinesh Heda and Bengaluru's Srivani YV, who have participated every year, embody the endurance and passion celebrated by the event. They, along with others completing at least three editions, have been awarded a Badge of Honour by IRONMAN India. For Heda, a chartered accountant, triathlons evolved from his love of running, while Srivani, a chemical engineer, finds personal significance in Goa's competition.

As the event gears up to welcome around 1,300 participants on November 9, IRONMAN India Founder Deepak Raj reflects on the race's astonishing growth and the inspiring dedication of athletes. The race at Miramar Beach continues to unite competitors through a shared spirit of endurance, community, and sporting joy.

