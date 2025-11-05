The Phenomenal Journey of Virat Kohli: A Tribute from Legends

On the occasion of Virat Kohli's 37th birthday, former India head coach Ravi Shastri and other cricket legends lauded the cricket superstar, who has become an icon since debuting in 2008. Shastri, who formed a successful coach-captain partnership with Kohli, praised the batsman in an Instagram post.

Shastri expressed his admiration for Kohli, referring to him as a 'Champion and a half' and an inspiration for young cricketers. He highlighted Kohli's role in elevating India's status in Test cricket and wished him continued success and happiness. Virat's dedication on and off the field continues to inspire many.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh and cricketer KL Rahul also praised Kohli, emphasizing his professional ethos and impact on the game. Kohli's career stats speak to his greatness, including being the fastest to numerous ODI milestones and setting a benchmark in Test and T20 cricket, marking him as a cricketing giant.

(With inputs from agencies.)