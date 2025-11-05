Left Menu

Celebrating 100 Years of Indian Hockey: A Legacy of Triumphs

The Indian men's hockey team has celebrated significant achievements over the past century, notably securing Olympic and World Cup medals. Esteemed former player BP Govinda reflects on this legacy and urges the current team to strive for gold in future competitions.

05-11-2025
BP Govinda with current Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh. (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the past five years, the Indian men's hockey team has secured two bronze medals at the Olympic Games, igniting joy within the hockey community. India's long-awaited return to Olympic glory marked only a pause in a storied history spanning a century, with the nation collecting 13 Olympic medals and three World Cup accolades. Legend BP Govinda, a two-time World Cup medallist and 1972 Olympic bronze winner, expressed pride in celebrating Indian hockey's 100-year landmark since the first Olympic medal win in 1928, and commended Hockey India for acknowledging this century of achievement.

BP Govinda, a key figure and one of the quickest players of his time, played a pivotal role in securing India's historic triumphs. In 1973, his decisive goal against Pakistan propelled the team to a silver medal. The 1975 World Cup saw him shining again, as India defeated Pakistan in the finals to clinch the gold medal. Reflecting on the campaign, Govinda recalled the intense semi-final against Malaysia and the ultimate joy of winning the prestigious gold, celebrating alongside his overjoyed teammates during a highly emotional victory.

Now, as an ex-player and avid hockey supporter, Govinda urges the present Indian team to uphold the legacy through relentless pursuit of excellence. He emphasized the need for aiming high, particularly targeting gold medals, as they prepare for future Olympic and World Cup events. Despite the recent achievements of two Olympic bronze medals, Govinda hopes for even greater success in upcoming international tournaments. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

