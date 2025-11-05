Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

Diptayan Ghosh, an Indian Grandmaster, stunned the chess world with a significant upset victory over two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi at the FIDE World Cup 2025. Using black pieces, Ghosh capitalized on a slight error by the Russian to secure an emphatic win in 47 moves.

The day also saw GM P Harikrishna deliver a captivating performance against Arseniy Nesterov, advancing to the third round after a strategic queen sacrifice. Notably, Gukesh D triumphed over 2024 world junior champion Kazybek Nogerbek, while Arjun Erigaisi dominated Martin Petrov with successive victories.

With the FIDE World Cup 2025 hosting 206 players from 82 nations, India boasts a strong representation. Among 17 Indian participants, players like Raunak Sadhwani and Vidit Gujrathi are heading to tiebreaks, keeping the national hopes alive in this prestigious contest for the Viswanathan Anand Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)