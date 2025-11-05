Left Menu

Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset

In a thrilling day at the FIDE World Cup 2025, Indian Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh achieved a career-defining victory against Ian Nepomniachtchi. Meanwhile, Indian players like P Harikrishna, Gukesh D, and Arjun Erigaisi also advanced, showcasing India's growing prowess in the chess world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:19 IST
Diptayan Ghosh Stuns Nepomniachtchi in Major FIDE World Cup Upset
Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh (Photo: FIDE) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Diptayan Ghosh, an Indian Grandmaster, stunned the chess world with a significant upset victory over two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi at the FIDE World Cup 2025. Using black pieces, Ghosh capitalized on a slight error by the Russian to secure an emphatic win in 47 moves.

The day also saw GM P Harikrishna deliver a captivating performance against Arseniy Nesterov, advancing to the third round after a strategic queen sacrifice. Notably, Gukesh D triumphed over 2024 world junior champion Kazybek Nogerbek, while Arjun Erigaisi dominated Martin Petrov with successive victories.

With the FIDE World Cup 2025 hosting 206 players from 82 nations, India boasts a strong representation. Among 17 Indian participants, players like Raunak Sadhwani and Vidit Gujrathi are heading to tiebreaks, keeping the national hopes alive in this prestigious contest for the Viswanathan Anand Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Spate of Road Mishaps Claims 30 Lives Across Uttar Pradesh

Tragic Spate of Road Mishaps Claims 30 Lives Across Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Trump's Candid Comments on China Meeting Amid Trade Talks

Trump's Candid Comments on China Meeting Amid Trade Talks

 United States
3
Swift Response Quells Vikhroli Blaze

Swift Response Quells Vikhroli Blaze

 India
4
Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

Supreme Court Grills President Trump's Tariff Authority

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025