Rybakina's Unbeaten Journey Continues at WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina continued her unbeaten streak at the WTA Finals, securing a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday. The win comes after Madison Keys withdrew due to illness and Mirra Andreeva was unfit to play.

Rybakina, who has already defeated Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, faced significant pressure from Alexandrova. After fending off three breakpoints, she broke through in the ninth game to clinch the first set and maintained her performance to reach the semi-finals.

The competition remains fierce as Swiatek and Anisimova gear up for a high-stakes match that will determine who advances alongside Rybakina from the Serena Williams Group at the end of the round robin stage.

