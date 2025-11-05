Left Menu

Rybakina's Unbeaten Journey Continues at WTA Finals

Elena Rybakina remains unbeaten at the WTA Finals after defeating Ekaterina Alexandrova. Despite challenges, she secured a 6-4 6-4 win. Swiatek and Anisimova are set for a decisive match to join Rybakina in the semi-finals of this prestigious tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 05-11-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 21:32 IST
Elena Rybakina
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

Elena Rybakina continued her unbeaten streak at the WTA Finals, securing a 6-4 6-4 victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova on Wednesday. The win comes after Madison Keys withdrew due to illness and Mirra Andreeva was unfit to play.

Rybakina, who has already defeated Amanda Anisimova and Iga Swiatek, faced significant pressure from Alexandrova. After fending off three breakpoints, she broke through in the ninth game to clinch the first set and maintained her performance to reach the semi-finals.

The competition remains fierce as Swiatek and Anisimova gear up for a high-stakes match that will determine who advances alongside Rybakina from the Serena Williams Group at the end of the round robin stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

