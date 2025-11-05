LPGA Unveils Landmark Aramco Championship with Saudi Partnership

The LPGA has introduced the Aramco Championship, a groundbreaking tournament co-sanctioned with the Ladies European Tour, in alliance with Golf Saudi. Backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, this event is slated for April 2-5, 2026, at Las Vegas's Shadow Creek Golf Club, boasting a substantial $4 million purse.

LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler emphasized the significance of the championship, highlighting its alignment with the global expansion strategy. He stated, "This event checks every box," referring to the prime West Coast location, prestigious course, and remarkable purse, further enhancing opportunities for female golfers.

The tournament is part of the LET's 2026 PIF Global Series, which includes events in locations like Riyadh, Korea, Britain, and China. Golf Saudi CEO Noah Alireza reiterated the commitment to elevating women's golf, noting the collaborative effort to inspire future generations and strengthen the sport globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)