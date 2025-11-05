Kho Kho Gains Asian Recognition with OCA Affiliation

The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has officially recognized the Asian Kho Kho Federation, a significant step forward for the traditional Indian sport. The federation is headed by Rajiv Mehta, who formerly served as the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association.

The unanimous decision was made during a meeting of the OCA's Sports Committee on November 2, and it represents an important milestone for Kho Kho's presence on the global sporting stage. This decision will be forwarded to the OCA Executive Board for formal ratification, as indicated in a letter from Sports Committee Chair Song Luzeng to Mehta.

With Rani Tiwari as secretary general, the federation plans to organize the Asian Championships early next year. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also advocated for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games and 2036 Olympics, aligning with India's aspirations to host the Olympic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)