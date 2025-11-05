Left Menu

Kho Kho Gains Asian Recognition with OCA Affiliation

The Olympic Council of Asia has recognized the Asian Kho Kho Federation, led by Rajiv Mehta, marking a milestone for the traditional sport. The recognition paves the way for further promotion and potential inclusion in prestigious events like the Asian Games and the Olympics. Asian Championships are planned for next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:23 IST
The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) has officially recognized the Asian Kho Kho Federation, a significant step forward for the traditional Indian sport. The federation is headed by Rajiv Mehta, who formerly served as the secretary general of the Indian Olympic Association.

The unanimous decision was made during a meeting of the OCA's Sports Committee on November 2, and it represents an important milestone for Kho Kho's presence on the global sporting stage. This decision will be forwarded to the OCA Executive Board for formal ratification, as indicated in a letter from Sports Committee Chair Song Luzeng to Mehta.

With Rani Tiwari as secretary general, the federation plans to organize the Asian Championships early next year. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has also advocated for Kho Kho's inclusion in the Asian Games and 2036 Olympics, aligning with India's aspirations to host the Olympic event.

