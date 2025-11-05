Left Menu

Atletico Madrid's Robin Le Normand Faces Temporary Sideline with Knee Injury

Robin Le Normand, Atletico Madrid defender, has a knee injury sidelining him for weeks. Tests confirm no ligament or meniscus damage. His rehabilitation progress will dictate his return. The injury occurred during a Champions League match after a collision with Adem Zorgane.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 05-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 22:32 IST
  • Spain

Atletico Madrid defender Robin Le Normand has sustained a knee injury that will keep him off the pitch for several weeks.

Official tests conducted on Wednesday revealed that while Le Normand suffered a high-grade injury, he fortunately avoided damage to his ligaments and meniscus.

The exact duration of his absence remains uncertain; however, the club stated that the central defender has commenced physiotherapy and rehabilitation, with his recovery progress dictating his return to action. Le Normand's injury occurred during Atletico's 3-1 victory against Union Saint-Gilloise, following a collision with Union midfielder Adem Zorgane.

