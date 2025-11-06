Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova secured a thrilling victory over world number two, Iga Swiatek, in the WTA Finals, snatching a semi-final berth. The American's triumphant 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 comeback marks her move closer to a debut season-ending championship title.

The fiercely contested match saw Swiatek take the initial lead, clinching the first set in a tense tiebreaker. However, Anisimova elevated her game in the second set, capturing her first break in the crucial tenth game, setting the stage for a decisive final set.

With newfound confidence, Anisimova exerted greater pressure on Swiatek in the third set, breaking early and maintaining her momentum to secure the win. Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina continued her dominance with a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova, advancing in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)