Amanda Anisimova Triumphs Over Iga Swiatek in WTA Finals Thriller

Amanda Anisimova overcame Iga Swiatek in a thrilling three-set match to secure a semi-final spot at the WTA Finals. Anisimova fought back after losing the first set, showcasing perseverance and skill. Her victory continues her impressive run against top-ranked players as she aims for her first championship title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 01:02 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 01:02 IST
Amanda Anisimova

Amanda Anisimova secured a thrilling victory over world number two, Iga Swiatek, in the WTA Finals, snatching a semi-final berth. The American's triumphant 6-7(3) 6-4 6-2 comeback marks her move closer to a debut season-ending championship title.

The fiercely contested match saw Swiatek take the initial lead, clinching the first set in a tense tiebreaker. However, Anisimova elevated her game in the second set, capturing her first break in the crucial tenth game, setting the stage for a decisive final set.

With newfound confidence, Anisimova exerted greater pressure on Swiatek in the third set, breaking early and maintaining her momentum to secure the win. Elsewhere, Elena Rybakina continued her dominance with a straight-sets victory over Ekaterina Alexandrova, advancing in the tournament.

