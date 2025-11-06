Left Menu

Landmark Trial Unfolds in Greece: Olympiacos Chairman and Fans in Spotlight

The trial of Olympiacos chairman Evangelos Marinakis and 142 soccer fans begins in Greece over sports-related violence. The case involves charges of criminal organization and causing life-threatening explosions. A key incident kickstarted the probe following the death of a police officer during clashes at a volleyball match.

Updated: 06-11-2025 01:05 IST
The legal proceedings involving Olympiacos chairman Evangelos Marinakis and a group of soccer fans commenced in Greece, spotlighting a significant case linked to sports violence. Authorities are keen on tackling such disorders decisively. In total, 142 fans are being prosecuted for participating in a criminal organization and instigating explosions at sporting events, among other charges. Seven individuals are accused of leading the group, though all defendants assert their innocence.

Marinakis, an influential shipping and media mogul also owning Nottingham Forest in the English Premier League, along with four other board members, face accusations of supporting the alleged criminal enterprise since 2019 and instigating violence following a 2023 pronouncement. They have refuted the allegations as unfounded. Notably absent from the high-security court hearing at Athens' Korydallos prison, Marinakis was represented by legal counsel while police guarded several detained defendants.

With over 210 witnesses lined up, the trials could extend over years, as anticipated by legal representatives. The procedures adjourned to continue on November 25, post the identification process carried out by the presiding judge. Recent violence in Greek sports scenes underscores the trial's importance. A pivotal incident involved an officer's fatal injury during a volleyball match clash in 2023, prompting the extensive investigation into organized hooliganism across sports affiliations.

