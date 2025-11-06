George Russell's Brazilian Rollercoaster: Ready for Interlagos

George Russell is preparing for the unpredictable challenges of Interlagos, a circuit in Sao Paulo known for its shifting weather patterns and emotional tests for Formula One drivers.

Reflecting on his 2022 experience where he both triumphed and faced disappointment, Russell values the significance of his first grand prix victory achieved from pole position. The event is even more memorable as it deeply touched those around him, including his parents and race engineer.

This season, while McLaren sets the pace, Russell and Mercedes are vying with Ferrari and Red Bull for the second spot in the constructors' standings. With eyes on the forthcoming races in Las Vegas and Qatar, Russell remains optimistic and ready for any opportunity that arises.

(With inputs from agencies.)