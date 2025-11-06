Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Rising Soccer Star Killed Amid Ecuador's Violence

Miguel Nazareno, a 16-year-old soccer player from Independiente del Valle, was tragically killed by a stray bullet in Guayaquil. This incident marks the fourth murder of a soccer player in Ecuador this year amidst increasing criminal violence. Nazareno played for the club's U-18 team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Quito | Updated: 06-11-2025 09:10 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 09:10 IST
In a heartbreaking incident, 16-year-old Miguel Nazareno, a promising soccer player from Independiente del Valle's youth academy, was fatally shot at his home in Guayaquil. Police report that the young athlete fell victim to a stray bullet, underscoring the mounting insecurity and criminal violence in Ecuador.

The unfortunate event highlights a disturbing trend, as Nazareno is the fourth soccer player to be killed by gunfire in Ecuador this year. Previous victims include players from second-division teams Exapromo Costa and 22 de Junio, further emphasizing the peril faced by athletes amid the country's escalating violence.

Ecuador's situation has been deteriorating since 2021, with gangs increasingly colluding with Colombian and Mexican cartels, significantly impacting local communities. In the wake of this tragedy, the soccer community and national team players, including those abroad, mourn Nazareno's untimely death and extend condolences to his family and friends.

(With inputs from agencies.)

