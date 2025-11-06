Messi's Journey: More Than Just a Soccer Legend

Soccer virtuoso Lionel Messi, acclaimed by many as the greatest player in history, continues to set new milestones even as he contemplates his illustrious career. Speaking at the America Business Summit, the Inter Miami star, who holds a contract until 2028, affirmed that his time for reflection will come only after retirement.

In a lively session with Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, Messi expressed gratitude for the warm welcome he's received in the city. The World Cup champion and eight-time Ballon d'Or winner shared insights about leading Argentina to the 2022 World Cup title, calling it the pinnacle of his career. With 29 goals this MLS season, the 38-year-old remains at the peak of his game.

On the same day, Inter Miami's new stadium project marked a significant milestone, with Messi expressing eagerness to play there. As the star inches closer to life's next chapter, he hinted at growing business interests, while committed to an exciting soccer journey ahead.

