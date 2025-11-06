Rajasthan United FC Gears Up for High-Stakes Clash in AIFF Super Cup

On Thursday, Rajasthan United FC is set to face Sporting Club Delhi in a decisive AIFF Super Cup Group D match. For Rajasthan United, a significant victory is essential to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Sporting Club Delhi, already out of semi-final contention, aims to secure their debut victory in the tournament.

Sporting Club Delhi's lineup features promising youth like Ramhlunchhunga and Sourav, alongside seasoned players Andrei Alba and Riberio, in an effort to thwart Rajasthan United's ambitions. Currently second in Group D, Rajasthan United has three points following a victory over Mumbai City FC, and must win to stay in the competition. They must defeat Sporting Club Delhi by four goals and hope Mumbai City bests Kerala Blasters 1-0 to advance.

Simultaneously, Mumbai City FC will compete against Kerala Blasters FC in the AIFF Super Cup's final group stage, held at Fatorda's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This crucial match sees both teams battling for semi-final spots. Kerala Blasters lead Group D, while Mumbai City trails Rajasthan United after a surprising loss. With stakes high, Mumbai City relies on key players like Jorge Ortiz and Chhangte, while Kerala Blasters' Koldo Obieta is in scoring form.

(With inputs from agencies.)