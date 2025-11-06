Left Menu

Rajasthan United FC Gears Up for High-Stakes Clash in AIFF Super Cup

Rajasthan United FC faces a pivotal match against Sporting Club Delhi in the AIFF Super Cup, with a big win crucial to their semi-final aspirations. Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC will clash in a decisive group stage game, both eyeing a spot in the semi-finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:48 IST
Rajasthan United FC Gears Up for High-Stakes Clash in AIFF Super Cup
Representational Image (Photo/Jindal Football Private Limited). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Rajasthan United FC is set to face Sporting Club Delhi in a decisive AIFF Super Cup Group D match. For Rajasthan United, a significant victory is essential to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Sporting Club Delhi, already out of semi-final contention, aims to secure their debut victory in the tournament.

Sporting Club Delhi's lineup features promising youth like Ramhlunchhunga and Sourav, alongside seasoned players Andrei Alba and Riberio, in an effort to thwart Rajasthan United's ambitions. Currently second in Group D, Rajasthan United has three points following a victory over Mumbai City FC, and must win to stay in the competition. They must defeat Sporting Club Delhi by four goals and hope Mumbai City bests Kerala Blasters 1-0 to advance.

Simultaneously, Mumbai City FC will compete against Kerala Blasters FC in the AIFF Super Cup's final group stage, held at Fatorda's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. This crucial match sees both teams battling for semi-final spots. Kerala Blasters lead Group D, while Mumbai City trails Rajasthan United after a surprising loss. With stakes high, Mumbai City relies on key players like Jorge Ortiz and Chhangte, while Kerala Blasters' Koldo Obieta is in scoring form.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

 India
2
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

 India
3
Pawna Lake: India's New Luxury Real Estate Haven

Pawna Lake: India's New Luxury Real Estate Haven

 India
4
Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds

Bihar Elections 2025: A Historic and Decisive Battle Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025