Scott Barrett's Sabbatical Shakes Super Rugby

New Zealand rugby captain Scott Barrett is set to miss the majority of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season. Barrett, who is known for his iconic stature in the rugby world, has decided to invoke a sabbatical clause in his contract following the All Blacks' season-ending tour.

Canterbury Crusaders coach Rob Penney affirmed Barrett's influence, stating that while Barrett's absence is significant, he remains confident in his eventual return. "He's an iconic player, a legend. He can do what he likes," Penney remarked, adding that Barrett will likely contribute off-field until his full return.

Barrett is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained during a match against Ireland and, along with his brother Jordie Barrett, has been ruled out of the upcoming test against Scotland. Despite his current sidelining, Barrett's leadership remains crucial to the Crusaders' ongoing championship defense.