Scott Barrett's Sabbatical Shakes Super Rugby

New Zealand's Scott Barrett will miss most of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season, taking a sabbatical post the All Blacks' tour. His absence impacts the Crusaders as they aim to defend their 2026 title. Coach Penney supports Barrett's decision, stressing his future contributions behind the scenes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 12:26 IST
New Zealand rugby captain Scott Barrett is set to miss the majority of the 2026 Super Rugby Pacific season. Barrett, who is known for his iconic stature in the rugby world, has decided to invoke a sabbatical clause in his contract following the All Blacks' season-ending tour.

Canterbury Crusaders coach Rob Penney affirmed Barrett's influence, stating that while Barrett's absence is significant, he remains confident in his eventual return. "He's an iconic player, a legend. He can do what he likes," Penney remarked, adding that Barrett will likely contribute off-field until his full return.

Barrett is currently recovering from a leg injury sustained during a match against Ireland and, along with his brother Jordie Barrett, has been ruled out of the upcoming test against Scotland. Despite his current sidelining, Barrett's leadership remains crucial to the Crusaders' ongoing championship defense.

AI adoption boosts industry stability and ESG performance in manufacturing

AI integration in government services demands urgent action

How digital currencies reshape market stability in developed and emerging economies

Prompt injection attacks undermine AI safety despite advanced alignment

