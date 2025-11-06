Historic Triumph: PM Modi Celebrates Indian Women's Cricket Team's World Cup Win

In a momentous celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the victorious Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, recognizing their historic first World Cup victory. The team's remarkable comeback after three initial defeats was lauded, and their resilience amidst social media trolling was not overlooked.

The Prime Minister encouraged players to inspire the younger generation by visiting schools. 'Whenever you all go home, visit your school and spend a day with the students. They will remember you for life. Select three schools for one year and visit them,' advised PM Modi, emphasizing their role as role models.

PM Modi also urged the athletes to champion the Fit India Movement, motivating more women to join the cause. Highlighting achievements, coach Amol Mazumdar mentioned Uma Chetry's debut as the first Northeast girl to represent India. Players shared insights into their journey, with each reiterating the team's unity amid challenges. Spinner Radha Yadav spoke of the unwavering support among teammates, while pacer Arundhati Reddy relayed a heartfelt message from her family, celebrating PM Modi as a hero figure.

