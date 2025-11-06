Left Menu

Historic Triumph: PM Modi Celebrates Indian Women's Cricket Team's World Cup Win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence after their first-ever World Cup victory. He praised their comeback following initial defeats and encouraged them to inspire youth by visiting schools. Key contributions and personal stories of players, including trailblazer Uma Chetry, were highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:22 IST
Historic Triumph: PM Modi Celebrates Indian Women's Cricket Team's World Cup Win
Narendra Modi with the victorious Indian team (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a momentous celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted the victorious Indian Women's Cricket Team at his residence on Lok Kalyan Marg, recognizing their historic first World Cup victory. The team's remarkable comeback after three initial defeats was lauded, and their resilience amidst social media trolling was not overlooked.

The Prime Minister encouraged players to inspire the younger generation by visiting schools. 'Whenever you all go home, visit your school and spend a day with the students. They will remember you for life. Select three schools for one year and visit them,' advised PM Modi, emphasizing their role as role models.

PM Modi also urged the athletes to champion the Fit India Movement, motivating more women to join the cause. Highlighting achievements, coach Amol Mazumdar mentioned Uma Chetry's debut as the first Northeast girl to represent India. Players shared insights into their journey, with each reiterating the team's unity amid challenges. Spinner Radha Yadav spoke of the unwavering support among teammates, while pacer Arundhati Reddy relayed a heartfelt message from her family, celebrating PM Modi as a hero figure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

High Court Weighs in on Voter Enrollment Process for Youths

 India
2
Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have been pulled out of multi-dimensional poverty in last decade: FM.

Govt saved over Rs 4 lakh cr via direct benefit transfer; 25 cr people have ...

 Global
3
German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

German Legend Lothar Matthaus to Boost Bengal Super League's Visibility

 India
4
Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

Bihar Polls: High-Stakes Monitoring with Live CCTV Coverage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025