Village to Victory: Kranti Goud's Journey to Cricket Glory

Kranti Goud's cricket journey began when she filled in for a missing player in a boys' team. From modest beginnings in Madhya Pradesh, she rose to become a key player for India, contributing significantly to their World Cup victory. Her story is one of perseverance and breaking social barriers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:52 IST
Village to Victory: Kranti Goud's Journey to Cricket Glory
Young Indian pacer Kranti Goud took her first steps into cricket when she filled in for a missing player in a boys' team in her village, Ghuwara, Madhya Pradesh. This unplanned start led her on an incredible journey, climaxing with a historic World Cup victory for the Indian women's team, where her performance earned her accolades as a key player.

Goud's impressive nine wickets at an 18.55 average, including a vital three-wicket haul against Pakistan, underscored her rapid rise through the cricket ranks. Despite a conservative background, her talents were cultivated with the help of formative coach Rajiv Bilthre, leading to her debut with India's domestic under-19 team merely a year later.

After being felicitated by President Droupadi Murmu, Goud reflected on her boyhood memories of village cricket and her singular approach to bowling. Emphasizing simplicity in technique, Goud remains focused on reaching bowling excellence under various coaches' guidelines, while culturally advancing women's cricket and overcoming initial resistance from her rural background.

