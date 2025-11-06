Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

In an impressive display of skill, Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita from Japan secured the top positions at the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic, each finishing with a 7-under 65 on Thursday.

Hataoka is vying for her seventh LPGA Tour title, while Yamashita aims for her third career win. Close on their heels, South Korea's Shin Ji-yai finished a single stroke behind the leaders. Meanwhile, Japanese players Chisato Iwai, Akie Iwai, and Minami Katsu remained in striking distance just two shots off the lead at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

The Iwai sisters, Chisato and Akie, showcased their talent and synchronicity in the tournament. The highly competitive field saw eight additional contenders trailing by only three strokes, including Australia's Minjee Lee, who clinched the KPMG Women's PGA Championship earlier this year. Defending champion Rio Takeda ended the round with a 1-over 73, eight strokes from the lead.