Left Menu

Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic

Japanese golfers Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita led the first round of the LPGA Toto Japan Classic with scores of 7-under 65. South Korean Shin Ji-yai was a stroke behind. Chisato Iwai and Akie Iwai, twin sisters, along with Minami Katsu, followed closely in a competitive field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Otaru | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:57 IST
Japanese Golfers Dominate Day One of LPGA Toto Japan Classic
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

In an impressive display of skill, Nasa Hataoka and Miyu Yamashita from Japan secured the top positions at the LPGA's Toto Japan Classic, each finishing with a 7-under 65 on Thursday.

Hataoka is vying for her seventh LPGA Tour title, while Yamashita aims for her third career win. Close on their heels, South Korea's Shin Ji-yai finished a single stroke behind the leaders. Meanwhile, Japanese players Chisato Iwai, Akie Iwai, and Minami Katsu remained in striking distance just two shots off the lead at the Seta Golf Club in western Japan.

The Iwai sisters, Chisato and Akie, showcased their talent and synchronicity in the tournament. The highly competitive field saw eight additional contenders trailing by only three strokes, including Australia's Minjee Lee, who clinched the KPMG Women's PGA Championship earlier this year. Defending champion Rio Takeda ended the round with a 1-over 73, eight strokes from the lead.

TRENDING

1
UK Freezes New IRA Assets Amid Fresh Counter-Terrorism Measures

UK Freezes New IRA Assets Amid Fresh Counter-Terrorism Measures

 Global
2
Burkhan World Boosts Karnataka's Tech Scene with Rs 1,500 Crore Investment

Burkhan World Boosts Karnataka's Tech Scene with Rs 1,500 Crore Investment

 Global
3
UK Stock Indices Hold Steady Ahead of Interest Rate Decision

UK Stock Indices Hold Steady Ahead of Interest Rate Decision

 Global
4
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Victory in Mahua, Aims for Political Influence

Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Victory in Mahua, Aims for Political Influence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025