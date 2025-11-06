Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

Shao Jiayi, a former international football player, has been appointed as the head coach of China's national team. The decision has garnered widespread approval both domestically and internationally.

Known for his remarkable football stint in Germany, Shao played in the 2002 World Cup, China's sole appearance in the tournament. His coaching career includes previous roles with the national team and Qingdao West Coast.

Shao's appointment comes after an extensive search by the Chinese Football Association and marks a strategic turn focusing on sustainable development in Chinese football. His immediate goal is to prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)