Left Menu

Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism

China names ex-international Shao Jiayi as the new head coach for its national football team. Recognized for his football legacy in Germany, Shao steps into the role during a crucial period for Chinese football, focusing on long-term development and international fostering as he prepares for the 2027 Asian Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 06-11-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 14:58 IST
Shao Jiayi Takes Helm as China's National Team Coach Amid Optimism
  • Country:
  • China

Shao Jiayi, a former international football player, has been appointed as the head coach of China's national team. The decision has garnered widespread approval both domestically and internationally.

Known for his remarkable football stint in Germany, Shao played in the 2002 World Cup, China's sole appearance in the tournament. His coaching career includes previous roles with the national team and Qingdao West Coast.

Shao's appointment comes after an extensive search by the Chinese Football Association and marks a strategic turn focusing on sustainable development in Chinese football. His immediate goal is to prepare for the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Freezes New IRA Assets Amid Fresh Counter-Terrorism Measures

UK Freezes New IRA Assets Amid Fresh Counter-Terrorism Measures

 Global
2
Burkhan World Boosts Karnataka's Tech Scene with Rs 1,500 Crore Investment

Burkhan World Boosts Karnataka's Tech Scene with Rs 1,500 Crore Investment

 Global
3
UK Stock Indices Hold Steady Ahead of Interest Rate Decision

UK Stock Indices Hold Steady Ahead of Interest Rate Decision

 Global
4
Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Victory in Mahua, Aims for Political Influence

Tej Pratap Yadav Confident of Victory in Mahua, Aims for Political Influence

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025