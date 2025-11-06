Left Menu

Axar Patel's Late Surge Rescues India's Inning Against Australia

India's batting lineup faltered but managed a total of 167/8 against Australia in Carrara, thanks to a late push by Axar Patel. Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa shone for Australia with three wickets each, putting pressure on India's middle order. India scored 46 in their final six overs.

Axar Patel (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

In Carrara on Thursday, India's batting order struggled to find its rhythm, posting a total of 167/8 against Australia. A vital late push came from all-rounder Axar Patel, whose unbeaten 21 helped India recover from a mid-inning collapse. Despite losing six wickets in the final six overs, India managed to add 46 runs during the crucial period.

Opting to bowl first after winning the toss, Australia contained India's typically explosive start. The opening pair, Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, only managed to post 49 runs in the powerplay. Sharma managed 28 off 21 balls before falling to Adam Zampa. Shivam Dube, promoted to number three, chipped in with a modest 22 off 18 deliveries but was clean bowled by Nathan Ellis, who excelled on the field.

Shubman Gill, serving as vice-captain, played a steady innings of 46 off 39 balls before also being dismissed by Ellis. Captain Suryakumar Yadav threatened with a brisk 20 off 10, but a middle-order collapse followed, with Tilak Varma and Jitesh Sharma contributing minimally. Washington Sundar added 12 off 7, only to be Ellis's third victim. For Australia, Ellis claimed 3/21, while Zampa's 3/45 were pivotal in stifling India's attack. Xavier Bartlett and Marcus Stoinis each took one wicket, rounding out a disciplined Australian bowling performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

