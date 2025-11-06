Left Menu

Daniele De Rossi Takes Charge at Genoa: A New Dawn for Struggling Club

Daniele De Rossi has been appointed as Genoa's new manager, replacing Patrick Vieira, after the team faced a challenging start to the season. De Rossi's task will be to lead the club out of the relegation zone. His experience includes managing AS Roma to a strong finish in previous seasons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:52 IST
Genoa CFC has announced the appointment of Daniele De Rossi as the new head coach, following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira. Vieira, who saw the team through a difficult start with no victories, was replaced in hopes of steering Genoa away from relegation troubles.

De Rossi, a seasoned figure in Serie A with a successful tenure at AS Roma, joins Genoa with the immediate task of improving their league standing after a much-needed victory over Sassuolo. His previous experience with Roma, where he secured a sixth-place finish, could prove valuable.

The club is currently in 18th place, and De Rossi is set to bring his strategic expertise to the team as Fiorentina visits, another club navigating managerial changes. Genoa hopes this transition will spark a revival in their football fortunes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

