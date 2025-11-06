Daniele De Rossi Takes Charge at Genoa: A New Dawn for Struggling Club

Genoa CFC has announced the appointment of Daniele De Rossi as the new head coach, following the dismissal of Patrick Vieira. Vieira, who saw the team through a difficult start with no victories, was replaced in hopes of steering Genoa away from relegation troubles.

De Rossi, a seasoned figure in Serie A with a successful tenure at AS Roma, joins Genoa with the immediate task of improving their league standing after a much-needed victory over Sassuolo. His previous experience with Roma, where he secured a sixth-place finish, could prove valuable.

The club is currently in 18th place, and De Rossi is set to bring his strategic expertise to the team as Fiorentina visits, another club navigating managerial changes. Genoa hopes this transition will spark a revival in their football fortunes.

