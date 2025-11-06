Left Menu

Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australia

In a commanding display, Washington Sundar's three-wicket haul helped India secure a 48-run victory over Australia in the fourth T20I. Securing a 2-1 lead in the series, India defended their total of 167/8, with the spin trio claiming six wickets, limiting Australia to 119 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:30 IST
Washington Sundar in action. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Washington Sundar emerged as the star bowler, leading India to a resounding 48-run victory against Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara on Thursday. The Indian team, now leading the series 2-1, restricted Australia to a mere 119 runs, thanks in large part to Sundar's pivotal three-wicket haul.

Despite a challenging pitch, the spin trio of Sundar, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy successfully claimed six Australian wickets. Meanwhile, India's initial innings saw them struggling to find momentum, eventually posting 167/8. A late surge from Axar Patel, adding crucial runs, proved vital for India's defense.

Australia's response was thwarted early on, even as Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short briefly threatened. Sundar's back-to-back wickets in the 17th over were instrumental, leading to Australia's collapse. As India managed to capitalize on timely breakthroughs, Australia failed to chase their target, ending their innings at 119.

(With inputs from agencies.)

