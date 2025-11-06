Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australia

Washington Sundar emerged as the star bowler, leading India to a resounding 48-run victory against Australia in the fourth T20I at Carrara on Thursday. The Indian team, now leading the series 2-1, restricted Australia to a mere 119 runs, thanks in large part to Sundar's pivotal three-wicket haul.

Despite a challenging pitch, the spin trio of Sundar, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy successfully claimed six Australian wickets. Meanwhile, India's initial innings saw them struggling to find momentum, eventually posting 167/8. A late surge from Axar Patel, adding crucial runs, proved vital for India's defense.

Australia's response was thwarted early on, even as Mitchell Marsh and Matthew Short briefly threatened. Sundar's back-to-back wickets in the 17th over were instrumental, leading to Australia's collapse. As India managed to capitalize on timely breakthroughs, Australia failed to chase their target, ending their innings at 119.

(With inputs from agencies.)