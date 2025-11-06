McLaren's No-Favoritism Racing Ethos in F1 Title Quest

McLaren would willingly forgo a Formula One world championship to ensure fairness between their drivers, according to CEO Zak Brown. With Lando Norris narrowly leading teammate Oscar Piastri in standings, the team's stance is clear: competition comes before bias.

Max Verstappen, currently 36 points behind, is closing the gap due to the competitive nature of McLaren's duo who have been taking points off each other. This scenario recalls the 2007 season when Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen clinched the title by a point, surpassing McLaren's Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso.

Brown affirms McLaren's commitment to racing integrity on the 'Beyond the Grid' podcast, rejecting any favoritism tactics. Winning both constructors' and drivers' titles is the goal, but not at the cost of fairness. Verstappen's strong solo performance for Red Bull contrasts McLaren's balanced driver strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)