"We have a clear vision": Gujarat Giants leadership on retentions ahead of WPL 2026 Mega Auction

Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, have announced their retained players ahead of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Mega Auction, scheduled to take place later this month. After a season that marked their inspiring rise to the playoffs for the first time, the Gujarat Giants have retained the Australian duo of Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney, signalling their intent to rebuild a dynamic squad and mount a strong title challenge in the new season, a release said.

Reflecting the team's philosophy of playing with humility, fearlessness and purpose, the retentions highlight Gujarat Giants' continued focus on sustaining a competitive edge in the evolving landscape of women's cricket, the release added. Sanjay Adesara, Chief Business Officer, Adani Sportsline, said, "With the first-ever mega auction for the WPL, we are entering an exciting new phase of the women's cricket. Our focus is to keep our competitive core intact while opening opportunities to build further around these two players at the auction. We have a clear vision of the squad we want to build."

Head coach Michael Klinger added, "We played an exciting brand of cricket last season, and while parting ways with some players is always tough, it's part of the league's evolution. We've retained two strong players who reflect our playing ethos, and we're eager to add fresh energy at the auction to take the team forward." (ANI)

