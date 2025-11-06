Tensions Surge: Unidentified Fishermen Attack Junior Rowers in Uttar Pradesh
In Uttar Pradesh, unidentified fishermen allegedly attacked the junior rowing team, injuring four athletes during a morning session. The incident, part of a practice for a sports initiative by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, led to a police complaint and ongoing efforts to identify the assailants.
- Country:
- India
A group of unidentified fishermen attacked the junior rowing team from Uttar Pradesh, resulting in injuries to four athletes, authorities reported on Thursday.
Coaches Vikas Pal and Ashok Kumar stated the attack occurred on Wednesday around 8 a.m. during a routine training session. It is alleged that two fishermen arrived by boat, assaulted rowers Praveen, Harinath, Deepak, and Shantanu, damaged a rowing board, and issued threats.
This training session was part of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's sports program, preparing young athletes for Junior Nationals. Police have registered a case and are working to identify the culprits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
