Rajnath Singh Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Economic Acumen

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's prowess not only as a politician but also as a keen economist during the launch of Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh highlighted the state government's decision to allocate 70 acres of land at reduced rates, emphasizing its potential to drive long-term industrial growth and investment.

Recognizing Uttar Pradesh's transformation into a developmental hub, Singh praised the strengthened law and order, attributing it to Adityanath's leadership, while welcoming Ashok Leyland's pivotal contribution to the state's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)