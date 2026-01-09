Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Lauds Yogi Adityanath's Economic Acumen

During the inauguration of Ashok Leyland's EV plant, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath's economic skills. Singh highlighted Adityanath's foresight in offering subsidized land, promoting long-term growth. Singh commended the state's evolution under Adityanath's leadership and Ashok Leyland's investment.

  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commended Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's prowess not only as a politician but also as a keen economist during the launch of Ashok Leyland's electric vehicle plant in Uttar Pradesh.

Singh highlighted the state government's decision to allocate 70 acres of land at reduced rates, emphasizing its potential to drive long-term industrial growth and investment.

Recognizing Uttar Pradesh's transformation into a developmental hub, Singh praised the strengthened law and order, attributing it to Adityanath's leadership, while welcoming Ashok Leyland's pivotal contribution to the state's industrial landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

