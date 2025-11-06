Left Menu

Grandmaster Exit: Controversy Brews as Nepomniachtchi Leaves FIDE World Cup

Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi abruptly left his hotel after being eliminated from the FIDE World Cup by Indian GM Diptayan Ghosh. His quick exit followed dissatisfaction with the tournament conditions. The incident marked the first time in five years Nepomniachtchi will miss the Candidates Tournament, sparking reactions within the chess community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panjim | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:15 IST
Russian chess grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi courted controversy on Thursday after leaving his hotel immediately following his defeat at the FIDE World Cup. Expressing displeasure with the event's conditions, Nepomniachtchi's actions drew attention from the global chess community.

Nepomniachtchi lost the match 0.5-1.5 to India's Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh and made a swift exit, reportedly within an hour of the defeat. This marks the first instance in five years that the reigning World Blitz champion will not feature in the Candidates Tournament.

The chess world reacted strongly to Nepomniachtchi's exit, with Scottish GM Jacob Aagaard criticizing his departure as lacking grace. With this elimination, the stage is set for the Candidates Tournament to proceed without a Russian competitor for the first time in history.

