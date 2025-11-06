Controversy Unmatched: Ian Nepomniachtchi's Sudden Exit Stirs Chess World

Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi, widely recognized in the chess community, made headlines on Thursday when he abruptly left his hotel after being eliminated from the FIDE World Cup. His swift exit followed a defeat to Indian GM Diptayan Ghosh, resulting in a 0.5-1.5 loss in the prestigious event.

For the first time in five years, the two-time World Championship challenger will miss the Candidates Tournament, marking a significant shift in his career trajectory. Nepomniachtchi, who is also the reigning World Blitz champion, was seen leaving the tournament venue escorted by security, a scene captured in a video circulated by chessbase.in.

The chess world reacted strongly to the controversy, with Scottish Grandmaster Jacob Aagaard and Dutch GM Anish Giri weighing in on Nepomniachtchi's sportsmanship and future. The situation underscores the ongoing debates about behavior and entitlement in high-stakes chess competitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)