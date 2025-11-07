Village Super League Ignites Chinese Soccer Passion

An unexpected grassroots soccer sensation is sweeping through China, with the Village Super League (VSL) breathing new life into the nation's soccer ambitions. Launched by farmers, students, and factory workers in rural areas, the league's meteoric rise challenges the elite-driven professional system.

In response, major cities are replicating the model, hoping to replicate the VSL's commercial success. The Jiangsu Super League final drew almost 62,329 spectators, a testament to the league's growing appeal. Online viewership for JSL matches reached a staggering 2.2 billion streams, demonstrating a nationwide fervor.

This renaissance extends opportunities for young talents like Taizhou's 18-year-old Wu Zhicheng, who recently joined the top professional division. As provinces like Liaoning, Hebei, and Sichuan embrace amateur leagues, the grassroots movement may forge a new path for China's soccer future.