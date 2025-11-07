Charles Leclerc's Engagement and the Battle for the Podium at Brazil Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc beamed with happiness at a news conference ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, buoyed not only by his on-track ambitions but also a significant personal milestone: his engagement to long-time partner Alexandra Saint Mleux.

While the Ferrari driver hopes to climb from fifth to fourth in the drivers' standings, having just 54 points to make up against his rivals, his recent performances suggest momentum may be on his side.

Meanwhile, Max Verstappen remains focused on closing the gap in the championship, as young Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoleto makes his much-anticipated debut at Interlagos, adding local excitement to the race weekend.

