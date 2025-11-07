Women's basketball powerhouse, UCLA, dominated UC Santa Barbara with three players hitting the 20-point mark each in a decisive 87-50 victory. Despite the absence of Lauren Betts, the team's offense shone brightly in Los Angeles, with standout performances from Gabriela Jaquez, Kiki Rice, and newcomer Gianna Kneepkens.

The sports world was struck by tragedy as the Dallas Cowboys announced the death of defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, aged 24. Local authorities are investigating his passing as a potential suicide, adding a somber note to the NFL community as it mourns the young player's untimely death.

Off the field, the Los Angeles Dodgers confirmed contract extensions for Max Muncy and Alex Vesia, solidifying their roster for the future. Additionally, Craig Stammen takes on a new role as manager of the San Diego Padres while NFL figure Antonio Brown faces severe legal charges in a highly publicized case.

