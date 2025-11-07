Triumphant Return: India's Women's Cricket Team Celebrates Historic World Cup Win
The Indian Women's Cricket Team, led by standout performances from Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma, clinched their long-awaited ICC Women's World Cup victory against South Africa. Celebrations ensued nationwide as they were honored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Joyful homecomings and local festivities marked this historic achievement.
After a triumphant victory over South Africa, clinching the ICC Women's World Cup, the Indian Women's Cricket Team was celebrated by the nation. Head coach Amol Muzumdar shared his thoughts following meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting the significance of this victory.
Prime Minister Modi praised the team's tenacity during a gathering at his residence, celebrating their impressive recovery after early setbacks in the tournament. The team's perseverance against adversity, including social media trolling, was commendable and the victory was described as an inspiration for future generations.
Local celebrations erupted across India, notably in Chandigarh, where cricketer Amanjot Kaur's family and community prepared an elaborate homecoming. Her father's message stressed the importance of empowering daughters across all sectors. The festivities, featuring traditional music and dance, showcased immense pride and joy, underscoring the monumental significance of this win.
