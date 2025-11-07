Left Menu

Shivam Dube: Rising Utility Bowler Propels India to Victory

Shivam Dube attributes his development as a utility bowler to the support from India's team management. His medium pace was crucial in India's T20 win against Australia, claiming key wickets. With guidance from coaches, Dube helped secure a lead in the series, demonstrating excellent execution of strategic plans.

07-11-2025
Indian cricketer Shivam Dube has emerged as a key player, thanks to firm support from team management, evolving into a reliable utility bowler. Dube played a pivotal role in India's T20 triumph against Australia, with his medium pace dismantling the opposition at the Gold Coast by taking crucial wickets like Mitchell Marsh and Tim David.

India achieved a 48-run victory at Carrara Stadium, leading 2-1 in the five-match series before Saturday's final in Brisbane. Dube credits bowling coach Morne Morkel and captain Suryakumar Yadav for their strategic planning, while head coach Gautam Gambhir provided unwavering support to execute their strategy.

With a competitive total of 167-8, India's tactic involved forcing Australian batters to target larger boundary areas, adding pressure on them. Dube noted the challenges of navigating the 80m-plus boundaries, adding confidence to India's ability to contain the score and secure the win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

