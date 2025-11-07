Stars Rejoin England for World Cup Showdowns

England coach Thomas Tuchel has announced the recall of soccer sensations Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for the national team's World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The move comes after they were omitted from the last squad, with Tuchel prioritizing team spirit over individual stardom.

Jude Bellingham has shown impressive form at Real Madrid, bouncing back from early-season surgery, scoring in three of the past five matches. Similarly, Phil Foden has excelled at Manchester City, notably scoring twice against Borussia Dortmund in a recent Champions League clash.

Amid these recalls, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is poised for his first England appearance, replacing Madrid's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left out. England has solidified its World Cup berth by topping its group with a flawless record.

