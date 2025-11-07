Left Menu

Stars Rejoin England for World Cup Showdowns

England's national team recalls Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. Coach Thomas Tuchel emphasizes building team spirit over guaranteeing places to stars. Meanwhile, Alex Scott earns his first call-up, as England already secures World Cup qualification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-11-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 16:19 IST
Stars Rejoin England for World Cup Showdowns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England coach Thomas Tuchel has announced the recall of soccer sensations Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden for the national team's World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania. The move comes after they were omitted from the last squad, with Tuchel prioritizing team spirit over individual stardom.

Jude Bellingham has shown impressive form at Real Madrid, bouncing back from early-season surgery, scoring in three of the past five matches. Similarly, Phil Foden has excelled at Manchester City, notably scoring twice against Borussia Dortmund in a recent Champions League clash.

Amid these recalls, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott is poised for his first England appearance, replacing Madrid's right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was left out. England has solidified its World Cup berth by topping its group with a flawless record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Leads the Way: Implementing New Criminal Laws

Maharashtra Leads the Way: Implementing New Criminal Laws

 India
2
Countdown to Decision: The Future of the Franco-German Fighter Jet FCAS

Countdown to Decision: The Future of the Franco-German Fighter Jet FCAS

 Germany
3
A Century of Glory: Indian Hockey Celebrates 100 Years

A Century of Glory: Indian Hockey Celebrates 100 Years

 India
4
October Surge: India’s Mobility Ecosystem Thrives on Festive Momentum

October Surge: India’s Mobility Ecosystem Thrives on Festive Momentum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025