India Triumphs in Rain-Soaked Thriller at Hong Kong Sixes 2025

Rain added suspense to a thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan at the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, where India eked out a narrow two-run victory determined by the DLS method. The Friday encounter, shortened by rain, saw India post 86/4 in six overs, thanks to standout batting performances from Robin Uthappa, Bharat Chipli, and captain Dinesh Karthik.

Pakistan began promisingly but found themselves two runs shy of the target once rains interrupted their chase. Stuart Binny's economical bowling was pivotal, yielding only seven runs and taking a wicket, sealing India's victory. In another clash, Australia dominated UAE with a 10-wicket victory, reaching their target in just three overs, driven by Jack Wood's explosive 55.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan bolstered their standing in Pool A with a commanding 49-run win against South Africa. Captain Gulbadin Naib's rapid 50 and Karim Janat's 46 powered them to 148/2. Bangladesh also celebrated success in Pool D, overcoming Sri Lanka by 14 runs, with Mosaddek Hossain's 3/20 forming the backbone of their defense. Weather led to an abandoned match between Australia and England, wrapping up the day's action. (ANI)

