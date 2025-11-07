Left Menu

Pratika Rawal: Behind the Scenes of a Cricket Comeback

Pratika Rawal's journey through injury during the World Cup highlights her resilience and psychological insight. The young batter, replaced by Shafali Verma, remains optimistic about her recovery. Despite setbacks, her focus is on returning stronger, fueled by mental fortitude and team spirit. Her story exemplifies sportsmanship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:30 IST
Pratika Rawal: Behind the Scenes of a Cricket Comeback
Pratika Rawal
  • Country:
  • India

Pratika Rawal's psychological insight proved vital during the World Cup when a cruel twist of fate sidelined her due to an ankle and knee injury, making way for Shafali Verma's memorable performance. Despite missing crucial matches, Rawal's mindset helped her navigate the emotional challenges gracefully.

With support from family and her coach, Rawal avoided self-pity and embraced her reality. Her seasoned understanding of emotions, bolstered by her psychology studies, allowed her to focus on recovery and celebrate her team's success from the sidelines. Her pragmatic approach became her anchor during this tumultuous period.

Since making her debut in 2022, Rawal has cemented her place as a promising batter, amassing over 1,100 runs. She acknowledges the setbacks but remains undeterred, taking lessons from each experience. Now, with her sights set on a strong comeback for the domestic season, her next goal is to make a lasting mark in the WPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gujarat CM Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Reverence and Resolve

Gujarat CM Celebrates 'Vande Mataram' 150th Anniversary with Reverence and R...

 India
2
Canada's Employment Surge Signals Economic Rebound

Canada's Employment Surge Signals Economic Rebound

 Global
3
CM Siddaramaiah appeals to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepting new price, withdraw agitation.

CM Siddaramaiah appeals to protesting sugarcane farmers to cooperate accepti...

 India
4
Supreme Court Intervenes: Stray Dog Relocation Ordered Amid Rising Bite Incidents

Supreme Court Intervenes: Stray Dog Relocation Ordered Amid Rising Bite Inci...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025