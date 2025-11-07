Pratika Rawal: Behind the Scenes of a Cricket Comeback

Pratika Rawal's psychological insight proved vital during the World Cup when a cruel twist of fate sidelined her due to an ankle and knee injury, making way for Shafali Verma's memorable performance. Despite missing crucial matches, Rawal's mindset helped her navigate the emotional challenges gracefully.

With support from family and her coach, Rawal avoided self-pity and embraced her reality. Her seasoned understanding of emotions, bolstered by her psychology studies, allowed her to focus on recovery and celebrate her team's success from the sidelines. Her pragmatic approach became her anchor during this tumultuous period.

Since making her debut in 2022, Rawal has cemented her place as a promising batter, amassing over 1,100 runs. She acknowledges the setbacks but remains undeterred, taking lessons from each experience. Now, with her sights set on a strong comeback for the domestic season, her next goal is to make a lasting mark in the WPL.

