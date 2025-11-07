Road to 2026: Dramatic Playoff Draws Set for FIFA World Cup
FIFA plans to conduct a draw on November 20 in Zurich to finalize playoff brackets for the 2026 World Cup. The event will determine six slots in the 48-team tournament held across the US, Canada, and Mexico, with entries from 16 European teams and others from international playoffs.
FIFA has announced the eagerly awaited draws will take place on November 20 in Zurich, aimed at finalizing playoff brackets for the upcoming 2026 World Cup. These draws are set to determine the last six entries for the 48-team tournament.
Notably, the European playoff brackets will involve 16 teams, possibly featuring Italy, competing for four spots in the tournament scheduled to run next June and July across the USA, Canada, and Mexico. Simultaneously, six teams from outside Europe will contend for two slots in the intercontinental playoffs, expected to occur in Mexico. Bolivia and New Caledonia have already qualified.
The playoffs will occupy placeholders from the lowest-ranked pot 4, ahead of the World Cup draw slated for December 5 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC. The brackets will be seeded according to the upcoming men's world rankings, released on November 19.
