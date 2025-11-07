Historic Beighton Cup Kicks Off at India's Largest Hockey Stadium

Left Menu

The Beighton Cup, the world's oldest hockey championship, is set to take place at the newly-inaugurated Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Hockey Stadium in Kolkata. With a seating capacity of 22,000, it is touted as the largest international-standard facility in India and was inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Beighton Cup, a prestigious hockey tournament originating in 1895, is launching its 126th edition at the recently inaugurated Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Hockey Stadium in Kolkata. This stadium, with a capacity for 22,000 spectators, claims to be the largest of its kind in India, according to the West Bengal government.

Inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Rs 20-crore facility sits within the Salt Lake Stadium complex. The opening precedes the centenary celebrations of Indian hockey, which began officially in 1925 with the establishment of its first national sports body.

This world-class venue, boasting a synthetic turf and advanced amenities, will host the Beighton Cup's main competition starting Saturday, concluding with the final on November 16. Distinguished players, including Olympians, are expected to participate in the event regarded as the 'Blue Riband of Indian Hockey'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

