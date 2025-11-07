India A Pacers Shine in Thrilling Test Against South Africa A

A stellar display from Indian pacers, notably Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, propelled India A to seize a 112-run advantage against South Africa A by the close of the second day of their unofficial Test in Bengaluru on Friday. As the day concluded, India A stood at 78/3, with KL Rahul (26*) and Kuldeep Yadav (0*) at the crease.

Initially, India A was bowled out for 255 on day one. South Africa A crumbled to 12/3, as pacer Akash dismissed captain Temba Bavuma for a golden duck. However, captain MJ Ackerman struck a valiant, rapid 134 off 118 balls, keeping the visitors afloat even as wickets fell around him. South Africa A managed 221, trailing by 34 runs, with only Jordan Hermann and Prenelan Subrayen offering additional resistance.

Prasidh Krishna led the wicket haul with 3/35, supported by Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj who shared four wickets. In response, India A's innings faced early setbacks with Abhimanyu Easwaran's duck, falling to a pair in the match. Contributions from Sai Sudharsan and Devdutt Padikkal were short-lived, leaving India at 78/3. KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ensured India ended without further collapse.

(With inputs from agencies.)