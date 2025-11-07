Charal's Triumphant Sail: Beyou and Lagraviere's Atlantic Victory

French sailors Jeremie Beyou and Morgan Lagraviere sailed their powerful IMOCA monohull Charal to victory in the Transat CAFE L'OR Le Havre Normandie 2025, crossing the Martinique finish line at dawn on Friday after dominating from start to finish.

The duo, who led the fleet since departing Le Havre on October 26, completed their transatlantic journey in 11 days, 19 hours and 45 minutes, covering 5,467 nautical miles at an average speed of 19.27 knots. They crossed the finish line in Fort-de-France bay at 5:15 a.m. local time. Beyou, 49, and Lagraviere, 38, made few mistakes while maximising their monohull's potential, which had been lightened and boosted by new rudders.

"Right up to the final night, we wanted to keep pushing hard, and it was pure joy from start to finish," Beyou said. After facing pressure for much of the race from Italian-British duo Francesca Clapcich-Will Harris's 11th Hour Racing and British-French pairing Sam Goodchild-Lois Berrehar's Macif, they unleashed their full speed in the trade winds to pull decisively ahead.

