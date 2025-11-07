The Agnelli family has reaffirmed its dedication to Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer club, amid rising interest from cryptocurrency firm Tether. John Elkann, CEO of Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, confirmed no intentions to sell shares, maintaining their century-old connection with Juventus.

Despite Tether's acquisition of more than 10% of the club's shares, making it the second-largest shareholder, Elkann is open to potential collaborations. At Juventus' annual meeting, Tether's Francesco Garino joins as a board member, marking a historic shift as the first non-Agnelli proposal since 2001.

Juventus, seeking to restore past glories, has appointed Luciano Spalletti as the new coach following recent struggles. Meanwhile, Exor's substantial financial backing underlines their commitment to balancing sports performance with financial prudence in partnership with Tether's modern standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)