Agnelli Family Stands Firm on Juventus Amidst Tether's Investment

The Agnelli family, through their holding company Exor, reaffirms its commitment to Juventus despite Tether's acquisition of over 10% shares. John Elkann, CEO of Exor, expressed openness to investor collaborations while emphasizing continued ownership of the club, aiming for sporting success and financial discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Agnelli family has reaffirmed its dedication to Juventus, Italy's most successful soccer club, amid rising interest from cryptocurrency firm Tether. John Elkann, CEO of Exor, the Agnelli family's holding company, confirmed no intentions to sell shares, maintaining their century-old connection with Juventus.

Despite Tether's acquisition of more than 10% of the club's shares, making it the second-largest shareholder, Elkann is open to potential collaborations. At Juventus' annual meeting, Tether's Francesco Garino joins as a board member, marking a historic shift as the first non-Agnelli proposal since 2001.

Juventus, seeking to restore past glories, has appointed Luciano Spalletti as the new coach following recent struggles. Meanwhile, Exor's substantial financial backing underlines their commitment to balancing sports performance with financial prudence in partnership with Tether's modern standards.

