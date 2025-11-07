Left Menu

India's Women Win ODI World Cup, Breaking Broadcast Records

India's Women’s ODI World Cup victory against South Africa set new records for cricket broadcast in India, with 446 million viewers and a peak of 21 million concurrency. This viewership surpassed past Women's World Cups and reflected a shift towards digital platforms and large-screen sports consumption in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:23 IST
India's Women Win ODI World Cup, Breaking Broadcast Records
  • Country:
  • India

India's victory in the Women's ODI World Cup final against South Africa has set unprecedented benchmarks for cricket broadcasting in the country. The event recorded a staggering overall reach of 446 million on the official broadcaster's digital platform JioHotstar, marking a historic achievement.

The Women's World Cup final captivated 185 million users, exceeding the average daily reach of the Indian Premier League and matching the viewership numbers of last year's men's T20 World Cup final. The exceptional viewer engagement marks a significant moment in the history of women's cricket in India.

With a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers and 92 million tuning in on Connected TV, the event highlights a shift in Indian viewing habits towards digital platforms and large-screen sports consumption, showcasing the growing popularity and support for women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

